Know Lara Dutta’s candid take on Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who has consistently captivated audiences with her versatile performances, right from a stellar debut in Andaaz to her recent venture Bell Bottom, is now all set to redefine the narrative with her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. In this eagerly awaited series, Lara Dutta portrays the role of a power broker delving into the intricacies of modern warfare and geopolitical dynamics. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises to unravel untold stories behind a major operation, shedding light on the amalgamation of traditional and contemporary warfare tactics.

Lara Dutta talked about her deep-rooted connection to the subject matter. Hailing from a military background, with her father and sister serving in the Air Force, Lara emphasised her innate sense of patriotism and duty towards the nation. She remarked, “First comes your country and then your family, or whatever will always be in the number two position.” She also shared insights into her personal connection to the storyline, rooted deeply in her family’s military background.

“For me, choosing this story was a special thing because when the Balakot air strike happened, we got more insider information than the civilians,” she said. Addressing the scepticism surrounding patriotic narratives, Dutta highlighted the need to recognise and appreciate stories from India’s own soil. She remarked, “People will always say that this is propaganda. But we don’t say that when we watch other Hollywood films. So, why do we always apply this to our country’s things?”

Embracing the opportunity to showcase the nation’s untold tales, Lara expressed gratitude to the producers for bringing these narratives to the forefront.

Scheduled for release on April 25, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi. Apart from her role in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, Lara Dutta has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline, including Welcome To The Jungle, Suryast and Ramayana.

