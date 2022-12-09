Know what Hansika Motwani cooked for her 'Pehli Rasoi' post wedding

ANI

Mumbai, December 9

New bride in town actor Hansika Motwani showcased her cooking skills post marriage and prepared her 'Pehli Rasoi' at her in laws’.

Sohael Khaturiya took to Instagram on Thursday and posted his wife's picture.

He wrote, "Pehli Rasoi @ihansika.#nowandforever #ihansika #sohaelkhaturiya."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohael Khaturiya (@sohaelkaturiya)

In the picture, she can be seen serving halwa while dressed in a blue suit and ‘chooda’ (red bangles worn by new brides).

Recently, she treated fans with a close-up of her mehendi, wedding ring and chooda.

Hansika and Sohael exchanged vows on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

Although their wedding festivities were a private affair, many pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. For their D-day, the bride wore a classic red lehenga while the groom complimented her look by opting for an ivory sherwani.

#Instagram #Mumbai