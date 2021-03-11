Known for her roles in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Pratigya 2 and many more, Shivani Gosain talks about her journey so far

What are your ambitions at this stage of your career?

I still feel like a fresher, as the actor in me wants to showcase more. I want to explore and essay challenging roles. Now is the time when TV is not the only option, there is so much more to look forward too, including OTT.

On TV if you don’t have a constant show, survival becomes difficult; what are your views?

On TV, nothing is constant, anything can happen at any stage— TRPs might fluctuate; there can be a change of channel, team or production house, writer or artiste can get replaced; date problems, politics and more!

Every actor wants to take the OTT route now; what’s your take?

OTT is a boon for an actor who is feeling suffocated in typical roles, which limit their growth. Today there is scope to experiment and explore through performance-oriented roles. OTT actors are becoming stars, getting global recognition and appreciation. There is enough scope to reach out to a wider audience and try new things.

Do you think life was pretty simple before social media came into existence?

It was for sure because we were not part of such a vast competitive world. But now we can’t imagine our life without social media. Everything is on your fingertips; whatever you want to explore, learn and find. One can spend hours on social media without feeling lonely.

How do you manage multitasking?

If we get up early, we can manage the day better. I plan my next day’s schedule before going to bed at night and that helps me manage time. Of course, life is unpredictable so we have to stay prepared for that as well.