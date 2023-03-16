Known for his roles Four More Shots Please and Hiccups & Hookups, actor Akshay Bindra talks about life and career

You were taking care of your family business in Delhi, so how and when did you plan to take up acting as a career?

Yes, I was taking care of my family business of restaurants. In between, I also became a chef and came up with a catering venture. When I turned 27 in 2016, I came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor.

How did Mumbai welcome you?

After a year-and-a-half of my stay in Mumbai, I got my first commercial and then gradually did many more. Then I was also part of a music video titled Udaan, which was quite popular. My first role as an actor was in the TV show Naagin 5. And then I was part of shows like Hiccups & Hookups and Four More Shots Please Season 3.

How was your experience of working with Lara Dutta in Hiccups & Hookups?

It was great, we had some intimate scenes to shoot and I was very nervous. But Lara ma’am made me comfortable.

What is your next project?

My next project is Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video, which will release soon. It is being made under the banner of Maddock Films, and also stars Hussain Dalal, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. I am playing a superstar named Krish in the series.

Who all are your pillars of strength?

My mother and friends from Delhi. My mother stays with me and we have a great bond.

What are your tips to newcomers?

You just need to give as many auditions as you can. No one will help you, specifically when you don’t know anyone in the industry. Before my first break, I gave almost 500 auditions.

What kind of work are you looking at now?

I am not looking for any television show, but would like be part of good content. Right now, I have been auditioning for some as well.

How do you keep yourself updated as an actor?

Whenever I get time, I try to attend workshops. During the lockdown, I did workshops with people like Saurabh Sachdeva and Neeraj Kabi. Watching films also improves you as an actor.

Who do you look upto when it comes to acting?

Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee. I still watch Irrfan Khan’s interviews to learn about his craft. From the current generation, my favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor.

How do you de-stress?

I meditate a lot, wake up at 4 am and sleep at 10.30 pm. I follow Sadhguru and his teachings, which help me become a good human. My dog Laila also keeps me happy.