'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

There are reports doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt will portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's next project titled 'Ramayan'. As the news made it to social media, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to criticise the casing for the film.

In her reaction, she calls Ranbir Kapoor a "skinny white rat".

In the Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Recently, I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama..."

As per the media report on casting, South actor Yash would be essaying the role of Raavan.

"Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features... is offered to play Ravana...What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama .... Jai Shri Ram."

Kangana also added a danger gif and wrote: "If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don't mess with me stay away!!!!"

Workwise, Kangana is busy with the post production her directorial 'Emergency'. She also has 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in the kitty.

