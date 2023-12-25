Koffee with Karan 8: Sharmila Tagore shares interesting story of Saif Ali Khan skipping university to go out with this person

ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), December 25

Mother-son duo Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore are set to add a royal touch to ‘Koffee with Karan’ (KWK) couch this week.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and dropped the new promo of the season’s next episode.

Twinning in black, Sharmila looks graceful in a black floral saree, while Saif is dapper in a black suit.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “A royal brew is on the menu for this week! Catch the mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8”.

From their iconic roles to family tales, this episode is a tribute to their regal legacy and a peek into their fabulous journey.

In the promo video, when Saif looked a little lost, the show host Karan Johar asked, “Yes Saif, you are looking bewildered?”

“As I often am on this couch,” quipped Saif.

Karan also asked Saif about what qualities Kareena has rubbed off on him, and Saif looked visibly embarrassed. And said, “Rubbed what?” Then, Karan clarified that it wasn’t a vulgar question. Saif then pointed out that his mother was also present on the couch.

Curious as ever, Karan also asked Saif, “The story I really want to know is about the college.” Spilling the beans, Sharmila Tagore replied, “He didn’t go to the university. He asked the air hostess out and they went off somewhere.” To this Saif replied, “These dalliances are exaggerated.”

‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama ‘The World of Apu’. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘Safar’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Aradhana’, ‘Daag’ and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry. She was recently seen in the family drama ‘Gulmohar’.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film ‘Devara’ alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

