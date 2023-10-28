Koffee with Karan Season 8

Disney+Hotstar

The inaugural episode of season eight of ‘Koffee with Karan’ dropped with power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as its first guests. Karan Johar returns as the host. Already creating a buzz is this episode in which the power couple share their wedding video for the first time in five years since they got married. Newer episodes will drop every Thursday.

Duranga Season 2

Zee5

Adapted from a Korean drama, ‘Flower of Evil’, the first season of ‘Duranga’ ended on a cliffhanger. Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the second season continues the story of Sammit Patel (Amit Sadh), a family man, whose wife is investigating a case of serial killing. The star cast also includes Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah.

Cobweb

Lionsgate Play

Ghost stories are the flavour of the season. Directed by Samuel Bodin, American horror thriller ‘Cobweb’ stars Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman and Antony Starr. Peter (Norman) is stuck at home after his parents don’t permit him to attend a Halloween party. In his room, he starts hearing the voice of a girl who had disappeared a few years ago.

Pain Hustlers

Netflix

The ‘Oppenheimer’ actress, Emily Blunt, returns with crime-drama opposite ‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans. Based on the 2022 book of the same name by Evan Hughes, ‘Pain Hustlers’ is directed by David Yates. The film is about a single mother who loses her job, and finds herself trapped in a criminal conspiracy.

