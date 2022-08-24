Koffee With Kiara: Shahid Kapoor suggests new name for ‘Koffee with Karan’

ANI
New Delhi, August 24
Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to embrace the ‘Koffee’ couch in the eighth episode of 'Koffee with Karan'.
On Tuesday, the 'Haider' actor dropped a picture with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star from the sets along with a quirky caption.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid wrote: "#KoffeeWithKiara... it's a thing now...sorry @karanjohar."
In the picture, Shahid looked dapper in a white-grey suit. He opted for black formal shoes to complement his look.
Kiara wore a white off-shoulder bodycon dress. She kept her tresses open to raise the chic quotient of the outfit.
As soon as the actor posted the picture, Karan Johar chimed into the comment section and wrote, "I love it. I hope she doesn't take my job."
Continuing this fun Instagram banter, Kiara in response wrote, "@karanjohar no one can take your job."
On Monday, Karan dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode, with a caption, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!"
This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!🔥 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on @DisneyPlusHS!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2022
@shahidkapoor @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/7saZjzEOCV
