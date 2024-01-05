ANI

Jheel Mehta, best known for her role as Sonu

in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently got engaged to boyfriend Aditya. Taking to Instagram, Jheel dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen getting a dreamy proposal from Aditya.

Jheel entered the venue blindfolded with the help of her friends. She got emotional seeing Aditya dancing before popping the big question.

“Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal,” she captioned the post.

