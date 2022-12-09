 Konkana Sen Sharma’s Saari Raat to premiere on TV : The Tribune India

Zindagi is set to inspire and engage audiences yet again with their interesting line-up. Ending the year on an impressive note, the channel is set to premiere an intriguing suspense/mystery drama film, Saari Raat on December 11 at 8 pm. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Aparna Sen, the film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Rittwik Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt in titular roles.

Konkona says, “Saari Raat is a beautifully curated film. The realism and authenticity of the story has the power to keep the audiences gripped until the end. I enjoyed essaying a thoroughly layered yet simplistic character. ”

