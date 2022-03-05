Konkona Sen sharma and Manoj Bajpayee team up for crime drama ‘Soup’

Konkona Sen Sharma

An unconventional drama mixed in with some dark comedy is what audiences can expect from Netflix and filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s Soup, as they come together once more. Known for directing Ray and Ankahi Kahaniyan and producing Raat Akeli Hai, Soup is headlined by critically acclaimed actors Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee. Loosely based on a true-life incident, Soup is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own.

Manoj Bajpayee

Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth. Shares Abhishek Chaubey, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting with Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast.”

