Konnection made!

Singer Tulsi Kumar delights her fans with the release of Bolo Na, produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a travel song that has elements of folk music. This is the third song from her popular Truly Konnected series.

Tulsi says, “Bolo Na is a travel song with a folk music influence that is soothing to anyone who is upset in love. I dedicate Bolo Na to a relationship that is extremely close to my heart.”