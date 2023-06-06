Konnection made!

Singer Tulsi Kumar delights her fans with the release of Bolo Na, produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a travel song that has elements of folk music. This is the third song from her popular Truly Konnected series.
Tulsi says, “Bolo Na is a travel song with a folk music influence that is soothing to anyone who is upset in love. I dedicate Bolo Na to a relationship that is extremely close to my heart.”
