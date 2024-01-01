Korean actor Cho Yeo-jeong remembers late 'Parasite' co-star Lee Sun-kyun in New Year's post

PTI

New Delhi, January 1

‘Parasite’ actor Cho Yeo-jeong paid tribute to Lee Sun-kyun in the New Year, remembering her late co-star as "a warm and good" artiste.

Bong Joon-ho's ‘Parasite’ was a stinging satire on class divides in South Korea and etched history in 2020 when it became the first non-English film to win an Academy Award for best picture. It also bagged three more Oscars, including best director trophy for Bong.

Cho played Choi Yeon-gyo, the Park family matriarch, opposite Lee, who essayed the role of Park Dong-ik, the Park family head, in the genre-defying movie.

The actor shared a throwback selfie on Instagram on Monday with Lee and other "Parasite" co-stars Choi Woo-shik and Park Myung-hoon from an awards show.

"I will never forget the honour of being together (with you). I will never forget (your) cheerfulness of always making everyone smile. I will be a warm and good actor like you. I'll embrace a new year that is not pleasant. I'll try to do well," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 조여정 Cho Yeo Jeong (@lightyears81)

Lee, 48, was found dead last Wednesday in Seoul by South Korean authorities following up a report that he had gone missing.

The actor had faced investigation over accusations of illegal drug use amid a government crackdown in which police questioned him three times, with one session running 19 hours over the weekend.

Lee had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess trying to blackmail him, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The actor is also known for Koreans films such as ‘Helpless’ and ‘All About My Wife’ as well as K-dramas ‘Coffee Prince’ and ‘My Mister’. Lee was nominated for best actor International Emmy for his titular role in Apple TV+'s first Korean-language original series ‘Mr Brain’.

Earlier, popular Korean actors like Kim Go-eun, Lee Je-hoon and Kim Nam-gil also paid homage to Lee.