Kourtney Kardashian announces she is pregnant during hubby Travis Barker's concert: Watch

ANI
Washington, June 18
American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby, as per Page Six.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum is expecting another child, her first with husband Travis Barker, the US-based media outlet said.
'The Kardashians' star made the announcement during Barker's concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles on Friday.
As her hubby performed on stage, she held up a poster which read, "Travis I'm pregnant," at the concert.
Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared a video in which she could be seen holding the poster.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.
"this is the cutest thing," a fan commented.
Another user wrote, "BEST NEWS EVER"
"congratulations to both of you," a user commented.
This will be the fourth child for Kardashian, who shares three kids - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 - with ex Scott Disick. Barker also has children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24., as per Page Six.
The reality star's pregnancy comes one year after the couple married in front of friends and family in a lavish wedding in Italy.
Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, publicly expressed their desire to have a child together in her Hulu show, and the pair have gone to great lengths to get pregnant, including rounds of IVF and various herbal remedies, reported Page Six.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East
Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...
Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur
Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief ...
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open
The Indian pair beats Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-...
Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded
The operation was supported by Bihar Police and central agen...
Over 50 patients admitted in UP's Ballia district hospital die in 3 days
According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths a...