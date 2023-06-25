Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump in green bikini, pics inside

ANI
Los Angeles, June 25
American media personality Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant, shared a string of her hot pictures in a green bikini.
The outdoor shots showed The Kardashians star grabbing some shade underneath a blue umbrella and taking a moment to capture her green, two-piece halter top string bikini in another photo.
She shared the family fun day pics alongside the caption, "Sweet Summer," with an array of green fruit emojis.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Kourtney is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker.
Along with Penelope, she is also a mom to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, People reported.
Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a father to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.
'The Kardashians' star made the announcement during Barker's concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles recently.
As her hubby performed on stage, she held up a poster that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," at the concert.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The reality star's pregnancy comes one year after the couple married in front of friends and family in a lavish wedding in Italy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation
This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party...
Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi
This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi
China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials
Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...
Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal, state incurs Rs 78-lakh damage in 24 hours
Several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on...
New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours
Consumers can now schedule their works like washing or cooki...