 Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are proud parents to a baby boy : The Tribune India

The two named their baby Rocky Thirteen Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. File photo



IANS

Los Angeles, November 5

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a baby boy. The baby is named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

However, this has come as no surprise to fans of Kourtney and the heavily inked rocker, reports Mirror.co.uk. Back in July, Travis and his daughter Alabama, 17, starred in an episode of Complex Magazine's GOAT Talk.

They were given cue cards to prompt discussion about what is - in their opinion - the Greatest Of All Time in different categories.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the final card asked for the “GOAT baby name?" Alabama - who Travis shares with his ex Shanna Moakler - jokingly replied reeling off a list of luxury watch brands saying: “Audemars, Milan, f****** Patek." Travis then responded: "I like Rocky 13." Laughing Alabama retorted: "That's so bad!"

He then added: "That's this name that's just been going through my head lately," to which Alabama replied: "Even he knows it's bad." He then agreed: "It is, it is bad."

However, he did shed some light on the meaning of the name, and its punk roots. Travis explained: "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

He also noted it's the title of the "greatest boxing movie of all time." @complex "That's just this name that's been going through my head." #GOATTalk #GOATBabyName #TravisBarker #AlabamaBarker original sound - Complex Alabama rolled her eyes, asking: "So you're going to name your kid Rocky 13?" to which Travis responded: "Possibly." He recently confirmed that would be his son's name when he appeared on the ‘One Life One Chance' podcast on October 30.

