Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital after cancelling shows

IANS

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were spotted leaving a hospital after the band cancelled a few shows of their tour due to an ‘urgent family emergency’.

When it was announced on Friday that Travis Barker’s band, Blink 182, was cancelling a few shows because of an ‘urgent family matter’, fans were hoping his wife Kourtney Kardashian had gone into labour. But based on her latest appearance, Kourtney appears to still

be pregnant.

The couple’s most recent sighting was when they were spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday. They got into a black SUV with handlers and security guards right behind them.