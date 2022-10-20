 Kris Jenner's dying wish is to be cremated, 'made into necklaces' for kids : The Tribune India

Kris Jenner's dying wish is to be cremated, 'made into necklaces' for kids

Kris undergoes hip replacement surgery after 'excruciating pain'

Kris Jenner's dying wish is to be cremated, 'made into necklaces' for kids

A poster of The Kardashians. Instagram/kardashianshulu



Los Angeles, October 20

Reality TV star Kris Jenner has revealed her final wish on an episode of 'The Kardashians'.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Jenner, 66, finally underwent hip replacement surgery after experiencing "excruciating pain" for months. Though the procedure went well, it prompted Kris and her daughters to revisit her final arrangement plans, and those of the rest of the family, reports People.

"Kim (Kardashian) asked the doctor to save her bones so she could make jewellery out of it," Kris revealed on a phone call with daughter Kylie Jenner as she recovered in bed beside her other daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

Watch this promo:

"That's weird," Kylie, 25, responded, which prompted Kris to clarify: "It's creepy." Khloe, 38, then asked her mom: "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?" "That's a great idea!" Kris responded. But Khloe insisted: "That's weird." "No, it's not," Kris told her daughter.

Khloe continued to press the matter, saying: "I don't even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can't get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can't we?" "No, Kylie doesn't want me to be cremated," Kris shared.

In a confessional, Khloe added: "My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will because people are gonna visit me." Back on the phone, Kris asked Kylie: "Remember when we were gonna go pick out our mausoleum?" As Kylie responded in a hesitant manner, Khloe pointed out how large their family is.

"Do you know how many kids we have?" she asked. "How are we gonna ... we'll need a whole f***ing thing!" "Yeah exactly, we'll have a whole thing!" Kris said.

But Kylie had another idea. "Well, I think, like, we need to say, 'Only this many generations are allowed in here.'" Kris then joked: "It's like a club! Nope, you're not on the list." Khloe used the example to emphasise her earlier point. "That's why I think if we all get cremated, you're dust to dust. You're one with the Earth. But if we're all getting buried, what happens if - like, at Disneyland... I have all this money, I could buy that place, and then they just start building on top of things," she said.

"I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn," Kris noted, as Khloe continued: "People are always like, 'This was once an ancient burial ground,' and then people are like, 'Oh no, my house is haunted.'" In a confessional, Kris joked: "Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It's epic!" Earlier in Thursday's episode, fans got a look inside Kris' hip-replacement surgery. While Kris was in the operating room, Kim, 41, and Corey Gamble waited outside, in hope that everything would go well.

"I'm not nervous. My mom is 66 years young," Kim told cameras. "It's always scary going into surgery but she's in the best hands, and I've threatened everyone's lives so..." Later, Kim added in a confessional: "Surgery is really scary. I'm just low-key freaking out because it's taking so long but I'm like the family representative here, so I'm just gonna keep it together and be strong." Prior to the surgery, Kris had expressed her fears about the procedure and got emotional at the thought of her body changing the older she gets.

"It's just a mindf-," Kris said on last week's episode before starting to cry.

"You just realise you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things. My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can't see. I have the TV up too loud, and Corey says I can't hear. It's like I feel like Humpty Dumpty." "It's the realisation that I'm getting older. It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old," Kris continued.

Khloe added in a confessional that she hopes her mom stops thinking so negatively about herself, despite having some physical struggles.

"I get that she's upset about getting older, but listen, MJ is still here. She's had cancer a couple times, and she's trekking along," she said.

"We're good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom's not going anywhere." IANS

#Kris Jenner #The Kardashians

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

2
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

3
Bathinda

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

4
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

5
Haryana

BJP leaders attend online Satsang organised by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Kiran Kaur Gill named to US Homeland Security Dept’s Faith-Based Advisory Council

7
World

More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue; criticises government

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lawyer Jagjot Lalli appointed as Deputy Solicitor General of India, will defend Centre in Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Punjab

Punjab Govt digs in heels, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal to stay as PAU VC

10
Comment 60 YEARS OF 1962 WAR

India lost and learnt

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Top News

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places in Bengaluru

Bengaluru on edge as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places

The city has been receiving rain for the last few days

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids

Simranjit Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Now, material from Chandigarh MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

UT quashes Estate Office order, allows transfer of 100% share of ownership to heir

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

JKLF chief Yasin Malik appears in special court in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case via virtual mode

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha