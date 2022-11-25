Krish Chauhan to play Subhash in ‘Mere Sai’

TV show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been focusing on Sai Baba’s ideologies and teachings. It unfurls the moral principles that one must incorporate in their lives for a holistic development in character. In the upcoming track, the show will unveil the five ripu (enemies) that a person possesses and how Sai Baba helps people in overcoming them by depicting a story of a 15-year-old boy named Subhash inspired by Sai-Satcharitra. Acing numerous roles across television and films, especially in the historical and mythological genres, popular child artiste Krish Chauhan will be essaying the role of Subhash.
Talking about his character, Krish shares, “Subhash is a very special character for me as he has multiple layers. He is like any other teenager but is haughty in matters related to wealth. He is full of himself but he loves his family. He is especially attached to his grandfather who is visually impaired. His only aim in life is to fulfill his grandfather’s wish of seeing him.”
