Krishna Mukherjee to have destination wedding in Goa

Naagin-fame actress Krishna Mukherjee recently shared a post about her engagement with beau Chirag Batliwalla in September, 2022.
Now, Krishna is all set to marry her fiancé in Goa on March 13.The wedding is said to bring two states and cultures together as Mukherjee is Bengali by birth whereas Chirag is Parsi. Their union will be all about celebrating each other’s culture and thus would be a mix of Bengali and Parsi traditions.
Krishna says, “It is exciting! I’m going to start a new life, I’m a little nervous. I’m so involved and nervous. I’ve been constantly asking for updates from my sister and wedding planner. I’ve multiple things running through my head—all stupid things that one can think about. I’m trying to chill but I’m so chaotic. I hope it’s normal with all the brides.”
