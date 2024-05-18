Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz to be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its 14th edition. It promises to be filled with nail-biting stunts, thrilling tasks, and moments of sheer bravery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The season is set to witness a new wave of courage and determination as Krishna Shroff, a prominent personality in the world of fitness and entertainment, has joined the show as one of the contestants. As the daughter of Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff and sister of action star Tiger Shroff, Krishna brings not just her own brand of daredevilry but also a legacy of talent to the show. With her background in fitness and her fearless attitude, Krishna is expected to be a formidable competitor in the new season.

Popular model, actor, rapper, and fitness enthusiast Asim Riaz is also gearing up for his next big adventure as he has been confirmed as a contestant in the show’s upcoming season. Asim rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the runner-up, and since then has amassed many fans. Known for his chiselled physique, he is ready to display awe-inspiring mental and physical supremacy in the face of spine-chilling acts.

Says Krishna, “I am grateful for this opportunity and the fact that I get to experience something this unique. I love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I’m able to

push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at Khatron Ki Khiladi?”