Kristen Stewart has ‘different ideas’ for her big day with Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is reportedly full of ideas about how she plans to marry her fiancée Dylan Meyer, with whom she has been engaged for more than two years.
A source said that the 33-year-old actress has still not locked down her vision for their upcoming wedding. “She has had different ideas of how to do her wedding,” said the source.
“She may prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted. But it changes.”
The Oscar nominee “likes family life and is looking forward to more of that.” Stewart “has been happy in her committed relationship and engaged for quite some time.” She is also said to love “being at home doing domestic things.”
The actress has been dating Meyer since 2019 and she revealed their engagement in 2021. Stewart previously dated model Stella Maxwell, and producer Alicia Cargyle.
