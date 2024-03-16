Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat share pictures from their dream-like wedding

IANS

Mumbai, March 16

Actress Kriti Kharbanda and ‘Fukrey 3’ actor Pulkit Samrat, who tied the nuptial knot on Friday, have shared pictures from their wedding ceremony.

On Saturday, the two actors took to their Instagram and shared a joint post.

The couple shared four pictures from the ceremony.

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while Pulkit can be seen dressed in a pastel green outfit.

In one of the pictures, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on her husband’s forehead.

They wrote in the caption, ‘From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You (sic).”

Members of the film fraternity took to the comments section as they congratulated the married couple.

Kriti Sanon wrote, ‘Congratulations you two’.

Playback singer Armaan Malik commented, ‘Congrats you two’.

‘Animal’ star Bobby Deol said, ‘congratulations’.

Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in films like ‘Pagalpanti’, ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, and ‘Taish’.

The couple have never shied away from talking about their relationship and have often been spotted at events, dinners, and vacations.

