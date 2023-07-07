Kriti Kharbanda recalls shooting for 'Guest iin London'

ANI

Mumbai, July 7

It's a nostalgic day for actor Kriti Kharbanda as her film 'Guest iin London' completed six years since it was released.

Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, the film is a family entertainer which plays on the theme of uninvited guests. Kriti and Kartik Aaryan essay the role of a young couple who are living a comfortable life in London, only until Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi arrive and end up creating havoc in their lives.

Recalling working on the film, Kriti took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

"Guest in London! A movie with many firsts! The first time I worked with @panorama_studios :) they welcomed me with open arms and I made so many new friends on this set, whom I can proudly call my friends even today. Ashwini dhir sir, our director not only gave me the opportunity to act in this film, but also share screen space with the greats of our industry. @tanviazmiofficial @pareshrawalofficial," she wrote.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

"I had the most fun on set with these two! They're happy souls and it shows. Ah, the things I'd do to go back and relive my time with them! @kartikaaryan from a fab costar to a dear dear friend. We came a long way. We were two passionate, driven and motivated actors. Always trying to do what's best for the film and for ourselves. From discussing our debuts, to our future to our dreams. This journey was so adventurous! @abhishekpathakk thank u for being the shoulder I could cry on! To everyone else I'm unable to mention here, just know that you've genuinely made a difference, and I'm glad our paths crossed," she added.

She also shared several BTS images and videos from the sets of the film.

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film "Boni" in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017.

#kartik aaryan #Kriti kharbanda