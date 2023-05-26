Kriti Sanon arrives in style for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi

ANI

Abu Dhabi, May 26

Actor Kriti Sanon who is all set to perform at IIFA awards 2023 was spotted arriving at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Kriti will perform at the 23rd edition of the award show.

A glimpse of the 'The Crew' actor arriving at the Abu Dhabi airport on Thursday was shared on IIFA's Instagram page.

Kriti was seen dressed in a blue-white striped button-down dress with a matching belt and pair of sunglasses.

After reaching her hotel, Kriti posted a video on her Insta story.

Sharing the video, "Hitting the bed after 25 hours! Goodnight for 5 hours!." On Thursday, B-town members including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi kick-started the IIFA 2023 journey with a press conference.

The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema'.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from Kriti, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are also going to perform at the event.

