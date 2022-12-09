Kriti Sanon begins dialogue, language coaching for Anurag Kashyap's 'fiercest female character'

Mumbai, September 12
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has started prepping for her next, an action drama directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Under the guidance of ace director Kashyap, Kriti has already embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next.
According to close sources, it's one of the fiercest female characters that's ever been written in Hindi Cinema by Kashyap.
The sources add that "it's an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti's character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute raw power".
Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another multi-women drama 'Veere Di Wedding' and had struck gold with it at the Box Office, is producing the said film.
It was rumoured that the said film is a remake of the cult Hollywood film, 'Kill Bill' but Kashyap has always denied it.
"It is an original" was his cryptic reply when asked. The shooting of the film starts in November.
On the work front, Kriti also has 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Adipurush' and 'Shehzada'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court to continue hearing Gyanvapi case, rejects mosque's plea against maintainability
District Judge AK Vishvesh orders that it will continue to h...
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates
G-7 plan is to cap the price of Russian oil between $40 and ...
Sonali Phogat's death case: Home Ministry orders CBI probe, family welcomes decision
Phogat, BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the...