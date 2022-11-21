Kriti Sanon exudes 'bond girl-vibe' in copper thigh-high leg slit dress

ANI
Mumbai, November 21
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday dropped a string of steaming hot pictures on Instagram.
Kriti shared a post which she captioned, "Kindly Copper-ate! Bond Girl vibe!"
In the pictures, Kriti could be seen flaunting her long legs in a copper-coloured thigh-high slit dress.
She kept her makeup heavy, her hair open and looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Raising the temperature," a fan commented. Another wrote, "Our param sundari Kriti."
"One of your best look Krits," a third fan commented.
Kriti is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'.
The film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.
