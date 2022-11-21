Kriti Sanon exudes 'bond girl-vibe' in copper thigh-high leg slit dress

ANI

Mumbai, November 21

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday dropped a string of steaming hot pictures on Instagram.

Kriti shared a post which she captioned, "Kindly Copper-ate! Bond Girl vibe!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In the pictures, Kriti could be seen flaunting her long legs in a copper-coloured thigh-high slit dress.

She kept her makeup heavy, her hair open and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Raising the temperature," a fan commented. Another wrote, "Our param sundari Kriti."

"One of your best look Krits," a third fan commented.

Kriti is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

#Instagram #Mumbai