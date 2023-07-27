Kriti Sanon gets best birthday gift ever, forays into beauty business

ANI
Mumbai, July 27
Actor Kriti Sanon loves to experiment. After turning producer, she is now all set to explore the beauty business.
On her 33rd birthday, Kriti announced her beauty brand 'Hyphen'.
Taking to her Instagram account, Kriti shared the first commercial featuring her in the most beautiful, enchanting, ravishing, and confident way.
"|-| appy Birthday to me! ITâ€™S FINALLY HERE! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN," she wrote.
"HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! Weâ€™ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product. People say 'You canâ€™t have it all!'But why not? Just HYPHEN it!! Hereâ€™s to glowing and growing together!I cant thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough whoâ€™ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday. Best birthday gift ever," she added.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romance drama. She also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. The film also stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.
