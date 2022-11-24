Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as she visits her school in Delhi after 15 years

Mumbai, November 24
Actor Kriti Sanon paid a visit to her school DPS RK Puram in her home city Delhi and savoured old memories.
The actor took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days.
She wrote in the caption, "Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic."
Back to school! 🏫— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 23, 2022
After 15years!!
Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya 🐺!!
Nostalgic! 🥹🥹
D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot.. it truly shaped the person I am today!
And it was the best feeling to come back to say “I made it!” 💃🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQQapkG8ak
She added, "DPS RKPuram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say 'I made it!' #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart."
Kriti has recently been busy with the promotions of her film ‘Bhediya’.
She also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next 'Shehzada', where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...
Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...