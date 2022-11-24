Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as she visits her school in Delhi after 15 years

Mumbai, November 24

Actor Kriti Sanon paid a visit to her school DPS RK Puram in her home city Delhi and savoured old memories.

The actor took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days.

She wrote in the caption, "Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic."

She added, "DPS RKPuram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say 'I made it!' #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart."

Kriti has recently been busy with the promotions of her film ‘Bhediya’.

She also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next 'Shehzada', where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. IANS

