Kriti Sanon gives a sneak peek into her Crew look

Kriti Sanon, who has won hearts with her portrayal of an air hostess in the recently released movie Crew, on Sunday shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses of her character, Divya Rana. The comedy revolves around three air hostesses. The film stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, alongside Kriti. Taking to Instagram, Kriti, who enjoys a massive fan-base of 57.3 million followers, shared a string of BTS pictures, wearing the uniform of a flight attendant. The post is captioned as: “Divya Rana from Haryana #crew”.
