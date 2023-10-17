Kriti Sanon radiates elegance in ivory saree at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony

Tribune Web Desk

Kriti Sanon turned heads as she graced the red carpet of the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi, where she was set to receive the prestigious National Award for her outstanding performance in "Mimi." The actress exuded sheer elegance, making a jaw-dropping entrance that left the audience in awe.

For the occasion, Kriti chose a lovely ivory saree adorned with an enchanting interplay of pink and blue, featuring a golden zari border and intricate threadwork. The golden motifs on the saree added a dreamlike quality to the ensemble. What made this attire exceptional was its ability to be both subtle and striking simultaneously. The captivating color palette of the saree beautifully complemented Kriti's appearance.

She was accompanied by her parents to celebrate the big day:

To complement the saree, Kriti paired it with a vibrant white blouse, creating a striking contrast. The combination of these shades worked harmoniously, and Kriti showcased her innate charm and allure, elevating the opulence of her look. She adorned a pair of dainty pink and gold earrings in accessories and it was the blue bindi that truly elevated her appearance to another level. The overall ensemble was completed with jootis that complemented the look seamlessly, along with golden bangle

Here's a video that Kriti shared on her Instagram stories:

Kriti's makeup choice was minimalistic but executed to perfection. She highlighted her eyes with kohl and mascara, opting for a pastel pink lip shade. Her subtle smokey-eye look was flawlessly done, with meticulously structured eyebrows. Her hair was elegantly tied up into a bun with a middle parting.

