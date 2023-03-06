 Kriti Sanon says performing at WPL opening ceremony was 'an honour and a privilege' : The Tribune India

Kriti Sanon says performing at WPL opening ceremony was 'an honour and a privilege'

Kriti Sanon roots for women cricketers and feels happy they are getting opportunities they have always deserved

Kriti Sanon says performing at WPL opening ceremony was 'an honour and a privilege'

Kriti Sanon shares her happiness to have performed at the WPL opening ceremony. Instagram/kritisanon



ANI

Mumbai, March 5

A day after performing at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League, actress Kriti Sanon penned a note of gratitude. She also rooted for all the women playing at the ongoing WPL.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "...Aasmaan ka swaad hai, muddatton ke baad hai. It was an honour and a privilege to perform at the opening ceremony of the first ever Women's Premier League! Cricket has always been looked as more of a male sport and I'm so happy and proud that the women cricketers are getting opportunities, platforms and validation that they have always deserved."

"WPL, which has been organised at a huge level and is being aired in 47 countries, is truly a symbol of change and progress. Thank you BCCI @wplt20 for making me a small part of the celebration of this change," she added.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti performed on her famous songs. She also performed the hook step from her dance number Thumkeshwari from her last film, Bhediya. The film also starred Varun Dhawan. Kriti wore a neon lehenga with a shimmery silver top as she packed a punch with her energetic dance moves.

Besides Kriti, actress Kiara Advani and Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon also performed at the opening ceremony on March 4 at DY Patil Stadium.

WPL started with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The Final of WPL will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

#kriti sanon #WPL

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

