Kriti Sanon says performing at WPL opening ceremony was 'an honour and a privilege'

Mumbai, March 5

A day after performing at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League, actress Kriti Sanon penned a note of gratitude. She also rooted for all the women playing at the ongoing WPL.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "...Aasmaan ka swaad hai, muddatton ke baad hai. It was an honour and a privilege to perform at the opening ceremony of the first ever Women's Premier League! Cricket has always been looked as more of a male sport and I'm so happy and proud that the women cricketers are getting opportunities, platforms and validation that they have always deserved."

"WPL, which has been organised at a huge level and is being aired in 47 countries, is truly a symbol of change and progress. Thank you BCCI @wplt20 for making me a small part of the celebration of this change," she added.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti performed on her famous songs. She also performed the hook step from her dance number Thumkeshwari from her last film, Bhediya. The film also starred Varun Dhawan. Kriti wore a neon lehenga with a shimmery silver top as she packed a punch with her energetic dance moves.

Besides Kriti, actress Kiara Advani and Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon also performed at the opening ceremony on March 4 at DY Patil Stadium.

WPL started with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The Final of WPL will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

#kriti sanon #WPL