Kriti Sanon sends Twitter into frenzy after she dials 'Baahubali' Prabhas on Koffee With Karan

Chandigarh, September 1
Filmfare award winner Kriti Sanon graced the coveted couch of the cult show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday.
The show involves playing a rapid-fire round where host Karan Johar gets candid and tries his best to get saucy secrets out from the film stars.
During the last segment of the buzzer round, the guests are required to call their celebrity friends and get them to say "Hey Karan, it's me."
The ‘Mimi’ actor was quick to dial up her ‘Adipurush’ co-star Prabhas. He picked her call and did as asked by saying, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!”
Phone a friend #Prabhas #Kritisanon and #Tigershroff in #Koffeewithkaran pic.twitter.com/JwGJrGuLnX— FilmyBliss (@Filmybliss12) September 1, 2022
She went on to say, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show," to which Prabhas replied, "Okay, take care."
The quick chat eclipsed everything else on the show and became an instant hit.
The actor won not only the round but also the hearts of her fans.
The sweet exchange took the Internet by storm as hashtag Kriti Sanon started trending on Twitter.
Read a few tweets by fans here:
One of the best moments this season was the conversation between #KritiSanon and #Prabhas— manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022
god he's so gentle 🥺🥺❤️❤️ #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #Adipurush
This is Literally so cute 😍😍😍❤... @kritisanon called #Prabhas in Koffee With Karan Show 😍❤... I can't wait for their on screen chemistry in #Adipurush #KritiSanonpic.twitter.com/pEnV8mpwlR— Navyanth (@Navyanth18) September 1, 2022
Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas— SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022
😎 He lifted her call with in seconds
My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/O0RLc9FmB0
😅😍🥺😍❤... I can't wait for #Adipurush #Prabhas @kritisanon @omraut @TSeries pic.twitter.com/U7WcBGxS9K— Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) September 1, 2022
.@kritisanon called #Prabhas on KoffeewithKaranSeason7— Brutal Rebelismm™🏹 (@BrutalRebelismm) September 1, 2022
Can't wait to see this pair together in #Adipurush 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMg6XP4Sqx
"You are amaaaaazing, I will call you back after the show" - #KritiSanon— manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022
"Okay Take careeee." and the shy smile of #Prabhas 🥺😂❤️#Adipurush just keeps getting better for me 😬#KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/vWZgQkNoUM
Kriti calls Prabhas #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KoffeeWithKaran7 #KritiSanon #Prabhas #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/pCWoDzFIrZ— Naveen Krishnamraju (@NaveenKRaju22) August 31, 2022
Kriti will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’- an Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...