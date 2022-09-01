Kriti Sanon sends Twitter into frenzy after she dials 'Baahubali' Prabhas on Koffee With Karan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Filmfare award winner Kriti Sanon graced the coveted couch of the cult show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday.

The show involves playing a rapid-fire round where host Karan Johar gets candid and tries his best to get saucy secrets out from the film stars.

During the last segment of the buzzer round, the guests are required to call their celebrity friends and get them to say "Hey Karan, it's me."

The ‘Mimi’ actor was quick to dial up her ‘Adipurush’ co-star Prabhas. He picked her call and did as asked by saying, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!”

She went on to say, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show," to which Prabhas replied, "Okay, take care."

The quick chat eclipsed everything else on the show and became an instant hit.

The actor won not only the round but also the hearts of her fans.

The sweet exchange took the Internet by storm as hashtag Kriti Sanon started trending on Twitter.

Read a few tweets by fans here:

One of the best moments this season was the conversation between #KritiSanon and #Prabhas



god he's so gentle 🥺🥺❤️❤️ #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #Adipurush — manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022

This is Literally so cute 😍😍😍❤... @kritisanon called #Prabhas in Koffee With Karan Show 😍❤... I can't wait for their on screen chemistry in #Adipurush #KritiSanonpic.twitter.com/pEnV8mpwlR — Navyanth (@Navyanth18) September 1, 2022

Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas

😎 He lifted her call with in seconds

My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/O0RLc9FmB0 — SANGEETHA (@mithun_dharmik) September 1, 2022

"You are amaaaaazing, I will call you back after the show" - #KritiSanon



"Okay Take careeee." and the shy smile of #Prabhas 🥺😂❤️#Adipurush just keeps getting better for me 😬#KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/vWZgQkNoUM — manu (@Itsmanvika_) August 31, 2022

Kriti will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’- an Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana.

