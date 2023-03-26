 Kriti Sanon shares childhood pictures as she wishes her father on birthday : The Tribune India

Kriti Sanon shares childhood pictures as she wishes her father on birthday

Kriti Sanon says her father is the first man that really love her in a way that no one else can

Kriti Sanon shares childhood pictures as she wishes her father on birthday

Kriti Sanon with her father in a childhood picture. Instagram/kritisanon



ANI

Mumbai, March 26

On the occasion of her father Rahul Sanon's birthday, actress Kriti Sanon took a stroll down memory lane and wished him in a special yet nostalgic way.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped a video which features her childhood pictures with her dad. We can also see Kriti and her father's latest pictures in the clip.

"The first man that really loved me.. in a way that no one else can! You are the simplest man with the purest heart and we love you so so much! Happyyy Birthday Papa ..Hats off to you for handling three over-thinking not-so-simple women," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Meanwhile, on the work front, was recently seen sharing screen space with Kartik in 'Shehzada', which failed to impress the audience.

In the upcoming months, she will reunite with her debut film co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo is all set to come up with an action-packed film 'Ganapath'.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled to release on October 20. It will be out in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Kriti has also teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rajesh Krishnan is helming the project, while Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor producing it.

#kriti sanon #tiger shroff

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

8
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lay foundation stone of centre

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Super Sunday: Nikhat, Lovlina win World Championships title

Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Vietnam's Nguyen Thi...

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

The chopper’s rotors and airframe have been damaged, and an ...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Civic body collects ~ 25L property tax

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium