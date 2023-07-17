Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia and more attend Kanika Dhillon’s housewarming party

ANI

Well-known screenwriter Kanika Dhillon hosted a housewarming party as she moved to a new pad.

The ceremony was hosted at Kanika and Himanshu Sharma’s new residence. The event was attended by a number of celebrities. Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Anand L. Rai, Jimmy Shergill, and Sunny Kaushal, were present at on the occasion.

Kanika looked gorgeous in her white dress, as she posed with her husband. Kriti Sanon was also spotted at the party and stunned everyone with her blue co-ord set. Tamannah Bhatia wore a black co-ord set. Taapsee Pannu opted for a saree-look.

Kanika has penned films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Haseen Dilruba, among others.

#Raveena Tandon #Taapsee Pannu