Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan among Bollywood celebrities grooving at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert

IANS

Mumbai, April 14

Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recent release ‘Crew’, attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course.

The actress was seen grooving with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and actor Maniesh Paul at the event.

They danced and flooded their social media handles with photos and videos from the concert.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram, Maniesh posted a string of glimpses from the event. Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also appear in Maniesh’s videos.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, actress Taapsee Pannu, Iulia Vantur and singer Harshdeep Kaur also attended the concert.

Others who attended the gig were Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shura Khan, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur and Boney Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Meanwhile, Diljit is riding high on the success of musical hits and also his recent streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, in which he essays the titular role opposite Parineeti Chopra, who essays the role of Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The film has been directed by auteur Imtiaz Ali and has music composed by Oscar and AR Rahman.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Diljit Dosanjh #Kriti Sanon #Mumbai #Varun Dhawan