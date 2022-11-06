Kritika Sengar returns to TV

Star Bharat is all set to launch a brand-new show with a stellar cast. Kritika Sengar will return to the television world with this new show marking her comeback with a strong character.
Kritika, who was on a long break from television world, is finalised by the channel to play the female lead in the show.
The male lead is yet to be finalised. The show will go on air by November end.
