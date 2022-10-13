KritikaKamra to star opposite Pratik Gandhi in ‘For Your Eyes Only’

Basking in the success of recently released Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra is now set to thrill the audience in the upcoming espionage thriller, For Your Eyes Only, co-starring Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, the show will stream on Netflix. A source reveals, “Kritika plays the female lead along with Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot has already begun in Mumbai. The next schedule will be in Chandigarh.”

For Your Eyes Only will mark Kritika Kamra’s first association with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his Scam 1992 writer. Having begun her journey with television, Kritika has impressed the audience and critics alike by essaying interesting characters. She has given impressive performances in Tandav, Kaun Banega Shikharwati and Hush Hush.