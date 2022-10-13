KritikaKamra to star opposite Pratik Gandhi in ‘For Your Eyes Only’

Basking in the success of recently released Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra is now set to thrill the audience in the upcoming espionage thriller, For Your Eyes Only, co-starring Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, the show will stream on Netflix. A source reveals, “Kritika plays the female lead along with Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot has already begun in Mumbai. The next schedule will be in Chandigarh.”
For Your Eyes Only will mark Kritika Kamra’s first association with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his Scam 1992 writer. Having begun her journey with television, Kritika has impressed the audience and critics alike by essaying interesting characters. She has given impressive performances in Tandav, Kaun Banega Shikharwati and Hush Hush.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...