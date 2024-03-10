Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

PTI

Mumbai, March 9

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2024 title at a grand event here, which saw Indian contestant Sini Shetty only making it to the top 8.

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale here.

Pyszkova is the second Miss World from Czech Republic after 2006 pageant winner Tatana Kucharova.

According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration.

Pyszkova, who is in her 20s, is also the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. The model, who is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages, is an advocate for sustainable development through education.

"Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the transverse flute and the violin, and has a passion for music and art having spent nine years in an art academy," read Pyszkova's profile on the website.

India, which hosted the event after 28 years, was represented by 22-year-old Shetty.

Mumbai-born Shetty, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2022, was bested by Zaytoun who claimed the last spot in the top 4 of the competition.

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC here.

Part of the 12-judge panel for the finale included film producer Sajid Nadiadwala; actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; cricketer Harbhajan Singh; news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis; Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited; Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization; Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including Chillar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young hosted the event, which kickstarted on a high note with performances by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

A video message by Chopra Jonas highlighting the importance of 'beauty with purpose', a tagline associated with the Miss World pageant, was also played at the event.

Earlier, the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" -- Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh -- walked the stage with 13 fast-track Miss World contestants on the show's newly released song "Sakal Ban".

The month-long Miss World contest commenced with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in New Delhi on February 20.

It featured a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives -- all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make these competitors the ambassadors of change.

The finale was streamed live in India exclusively on Sony LIV.

#Mumbai