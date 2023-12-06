Kubbra Sait on playing the role of a police officer in Shehar Lakhot

Prime Video recently released the Hindi Original series Shehar Lakhot, which has been receiving widespread acclaim, praise, and love for its gripping narrative and nuanced performances by the ensemble cast. Actress Kubbra Sait portrays the role of a police officer SI Pallavi Raj for the first time in her career in the noir crime drama.

Kubbra Sait in a still from web series Shehar Lakhot

Sharing the excitement of playing the role of a cop for the very first time, Kubbra says, “As an actor, I thrive more when surrounded by exceptional individuals who inspire and challenge me to grow both personally and professionally. Pulling off a police uniform for my role in Shehar Lakhot was an exciting opportunity. Wearing the cop uniform commanded respect and instilled a sense of responsibility. In this story, the uniform symbolizes the challenges faced by our real-life heroes, reminding us of our flawed yet ever-evolving system.”

Talking about the director, she adds, “Navdeep’s patience and support allowed us to truly shine as actors. With the crafting of a well-written script, I was able to delve into my memory and invoke the precise emotions needed.”