‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay': Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar bring groovy party number 'Bottley Kholo'

ANI

Mumbai, December 22

Makers of the family entertainer film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' starring singer Guru Randhawa and actor Saiee Manjrekar on Thursday unveiled the groovy party number 'Bottley Kholo'.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa treated fans with the party number 'Bottley Kholo'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "The bottle's open, the music's on - time to dance to our newly released song #BottleyKholo from #KuchKhattaaHoJaay Song Out Now." As soon as the song was released, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Thissss song has my whole [?]" Another user commented, "Tooooooooooooooo muchhhhhhhhh excited" 'Bottley Kholo', the song is a peppy number filled with bling. It has been sung by Guru Randhawa, directed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics are by Starbog Loc.

Talking about the track Guru shared, "Being a part of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been special since day one.’Bottley Kholo' is a sneak peek into the amazing moments we've shared on the sets. Working with Meet Bros on this song and alongside such talented actors has made this journey truly special for me." Some time back Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar wrapped up shooting for the film in Agra.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' is a family entertainer starring Guru Randhawa, Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paritosh Tripathi, and Paresh Gantra. The film is directed by G. Ashok and is an Amit Bhatia and Mach Films production.

'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

