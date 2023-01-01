Kuch Kuch Hota Hai child star Sana Saeed engaged to boyfriend in LA

ANI
Mumbai, January 1
Sana Saeed a.k.a Anjali from the hit film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner.
Taking to Instagram, Sana treated fans with a glimpse of her dreamy proposal.
In the video, Csaba went down on his knee and pulled out a ring, Sana got emotional and said yes. They hugged each other and sealed it with a kiss.
Actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations."
Actor Mukti Mohan dropped sweet wishes and wrote, "Whooaa. Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations."
One of the users wrote, "Congratulations Sana. Stay Blessed."
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about Csaba is a company director and supervising sound engineer based out of Los Angeles. He often shared pictures with Sana on social media.
Sana made her acting debut as a child artist in the blockbuster film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Salman Khan had a special appearance.
She was also seen in 'Student Of The Year' alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Not only films, Sana also did reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja'.
