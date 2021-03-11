Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala-fame Mohit Malik set for daredevil stunts

After winning hearts with the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Mohit Malik is now set to perform some daredevil stunts on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He will be going to Cape Town, leaving wife Additie and son Ekbir back home. Mohit says, “I got to spend so much time home with Ekbir that I am not used to staying away from him. It is going to be difficult for me and will take a few days of adjustment when I go to Cape Town.”

However, he is determined to win KKK 12. Recalling his last reality show experience, Mohit adds, “The last reality show I did was Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. I was a finalist and did not win the show. So, I want to win this one. I am very determined.”

Talking about how he landed in KKK12, Mohit revealed that he could not take up the show earlier as he was busy with Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Lockdown Ki Love Story.

He says, “I had told myself that I would say yes to whenever KKK-makers would approach me with the next season and am glad that I did not have to wait long.”