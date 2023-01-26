Kumkum Bhagya takes a six-year leap, welcomes child actor Trisha Rohatgi to cast

Mumbai, January 26
TV actors Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul talked about the six-year leap that their show 'Kumkum Bhagya' is all set to take and how the life of the lead characters is going to change after the entry of child actor Trisha Rohatgi.
In the show, after the leap, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) will be shown separated as they consider each other responsible for losing their daughters. While they have been separated for all these years, they will end up working in the same building in Delhi unaware of each other's presence. The only thing that is common between them is their individual interaction with a little girl Khushi, played by Trisha Rohatgi.
Speaking about her character, Trisha mentioned: "I know everything about the show already because I have been watching it with my mother for years. I am a huge fan of Mugdha didi and Krishna bhaiya and I can't believe I have got this opportunity to work with them. My character is just like me in real life. Just like her, I love to stay positive in every situation." Mugdha added: "A new journey with a whole new story along with Ranbir and their daughter is something I am really excited about. The story will take a major turn and we're hoping the audiences will love it because it is really beautiful, our writers have given a beautiful turn to it."
Krishna shared: "This 6-year leap is definitely going to bring in a lot of upheaval in Ranbir and Prachi's lives. I am looking forward to working with Trisha in the show as well because this is the first time I will be shooting with a kid. And this is what I love about my job as it gives us a chance to experience different shades of life in one role. This new journey of Ranbir and Prachi will surely keep the audience hooked." 'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...
‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena
People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'
Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31
Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested
Incident took place 3 am on Friday when the victims were ret...