Kunaal Vermaa talks about his song Yaadein Roz Aati Hain

Kunaal Vermaa, who is the man behind tracks like Tum Hi Aana, Chale Aana, Hasi, and Malang, recently made his debut as a singer and actor with the recently released song Yaadein Roz Aati Hain.
Kunaal says, “This is my first single ever. Not many people know about this, but I have been singing since childhood; nevertheless, writing and composing have always been my thing. I have sung, composed, written, and acted in the video for the track as well. All my friends from the fraternity, as well as others, have been supportive of the song. This is just the beginning of many more singles to come.”
