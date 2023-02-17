Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in Durga Aur Charu

Kunal Jaisingh has bagged the lead role in Durga Aur Charu, which was earlier to be played by Mohit Kumar. Known for shows like Ishqbaaz, Kunal will be seen portraying the role of Anirban, who is a politician’s son and caught in a twisted love triangle between estranged sisters, Durga and Charu.
Kunal says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Durga Aur Charu as the lead. Joining this show feels like a joyous homecoming. It’s amazing to see how wonderfully the creators have carried forward the legacy of the prequel. I’m excited to delve into a captivating new storyline and continue my partnership with Colors.”
