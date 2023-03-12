Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi's Kanjoos Makhichoos to have digital release

ANI
Mumbai, March 12
Actors Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' is all set to be out on ZEE5.
Kunal took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also posted a poster of the film, directed by Vipul Mehta. The film will release on ZEE5.
He wrote as the caption: "Kunal Kemmu: Kanjoosi aur jugaad ka masterclass leke aa raha hai ye #KanjoosMakhichoos. Trailer Out Tomorrow! Premieres 24th March only on #ZEE5." The film also stars Piyush Mishra, late comedian Raju Srivastava and Alka Amin.
Shweta took to Instagram and shared the film's poster and wrote, “"Ek kanjoos ki kahani, jis mein entertainment aur drama ki koi kanjoosi nahi hai #KanjoosMakhichoos premieres 24th March on #ZEE5 Trailer out tomorrow!”
Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav are also a part of the film.
'Kanjoos Makhichoos' is written and directed by Vipul Mehta. It is a comedy-drama and is reportedly an adaptation of the super hit Gujarati play, 'Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo'.
In 2021, Kunal shared a picture with the whole cast and crew after wrapping the movie on October 16, 2021 and wrote, "We started the film on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi and completed it yesterday on DUSSEHRA. It's been a fulfilling and enjoyable journey, I can't wait for you guys to meet my character Jamuna Prasad Pandey and to share this warm funny and endearing family film with you. See you soon at the movies."
Apart from this, Kunal is all set to come up with a comedy series titled 'Pop Kaun?'
