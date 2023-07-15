 Kundali Bhagya actress Mrinal Navell talks about her journey so far... : The Tribune India

What are the projects you’ve done so far?

Before entering the industry, I was part of a theatre group in Delhi. I have done one TV show, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, and after that, a couple of digital commercials. Currently, I am a part of Kundali Bhagya.

How did you get your first break?

When I came to Mumbai, I started giving auditions. One of my cousins in Mumbai helped out a lot. I eventually bagged Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si as the parallel lead.

How did you end up in Mumbai?

I have been living in Chandigarh for the past few years. I completed high school there. After that, I came to Delhi and did theatre. Eventually, after gaining some acting experience, I came to Mumbai. It has been my dream and ambition to become an actor since childhood, so it was all part of the plan.

What has been the biggest struggle so far?

My major struggle began when my first show, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, went off air. For a year, I had nothing to do. I kept giving one audition after another and had to keep myself busy to avoid feeling low.

What is your character in Kundali Bhagya?

I am playing Kavya Luthra, who is the daughter of Karan and Preeta Luthra. She has come back from abroad after 20 years. Kavya is going to be a major reason behind Karan and Preeta’s reunion.

Do you relate to your character?

I don’t relate much to the character. In my real life, no matter how difficult my personal life is, I don’t like to bring it up in front of everyone, especially when I am working.

If you were not an actor, what would you be?

If I had not been an actor, I would have continued my studies and become a lawyer.

What changes have you found in the industry in the last few years?

OTT has revolutionised everything. We now have actors with all sorts of personalities and languages. Due to so many different online platforms, I believe that this is the best time for anyone to become an actor.

What advice do you have for aspiring actors?

The one piece of advice is that you need a basic financial set-up before anything else. It takes time to get your first break in this industry, so one needs to be patient and have work to fulfil basic financial needs.

