Kundali Bhagya completes 1,500 episodes

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms and features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta) and Shakti Anand (as Karan). The cast and crew of the show recently celebrated the milestone of completing 1,500 episodes.

Shraddha Arya said, “I owe it all to Ekta ma’am and the creative team of Zee TV for making Preeta a household name. The team at Kundali Bhagya has worked very hard. Over the last six years, my co-actors, the crew, and the set have become like a second home. I am grateful to all my fans for their support over all these years.”

The new cast members Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali expressed their excitement along with the entire cast and crew as they celebrated this milestone with a small party.