Kundali Bhagya completes six years

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya recently completed six years since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), and Manit Joura (as Rishabh), among others. Since 2017, the chemistry between its lead characters, Karan and Preeta, has been loved by viewers.

The show’s leading lady Shraddha Arya says, “It is truly surreal to be a part of an accomplishment like this. For a show to run successfully for six years and remain one of the top-rated ones on television is a big deal. As Kundali Bhagya completes its remarkable six-year journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy. It has been an incredible experience portraying Preeta and being a part of this show. I owe this success to Ekta Ma’am, the creative team, and, above all, the viewers. The love and support from our fans has been overwhelming, and I am deeply grateful for their constant encouragement. Kundali Bhagya has become a second home, a family, and I cherish every moment spent with my co-actors and the dedicated crew.”